Jacquees Claims Trey Songz Pulled Out His Dreads During Fight In Dubai
By Tony M. Centeno
February 2, 2024
Jacquees says he got into a scuffle with Trey Songz during a night out in the Middle East.
On Thursday night, February 1, the R&B singer took to his Instagram Stories to call out Songz a "b***h" after they allegedly fought while they were at a nightclub in Dubai. In his video, Jacquees claims the "Slow Motion" crooner approached him inside the club. Following a tense exchange inside, Jacquees claims Songz took a swing at him and pulled out pieces of his hair outside the venue. He even posted a photo of the dreads that were ripped from his scalp.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE
Jacquees has some words for Trey Songz 😳 pic.twitter.com/Eu7LCnk13a— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) February 2, 2024
Jacquees also accused Songz of being a rapist. The allegation has been made a couple of times in the past as women from the singer's past previously filed lawsuits against him. His most recent lawsuit comes from two women who claim he drugged them and forced himself upon them for nonconsensual sex.
“F**k Trey Songs,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram with laughing emojis. “Can’t comeback to Atlanta. This n***a came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N***A HATTING!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***AS ALL TYPE OF S**T B***H A** N***A AND I GAVE THAT B***H A** N***A A COMPLIMENT MAN F**K YOU P*SSY YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N***A PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASN’T ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERY [SHOW] WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT S**T”
At one point, the two artists were cool with one another. They previously teamed up for "I Got" off his Lost At Sea 2 project with Birdman in 2018. They've been spotted at a club together in their hometown of Atlanta, and event shared a stage with Ginuwine back in 2022. It looks like their bond has been broken following the events that transpired last night.