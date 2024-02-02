Jacquees also accused Songz of being a rapist. The allegation has been made a couple of times in the past as women from the singer's past previously filed lawsuits against him. His most recent lawsuit comes from two women who claim he drugged them and forced himself upon them for nonconsensual sex.



“F**k Trey Songs,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram with laughing emojis. “Can’t comeback to Atlanta. This n***a came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME N***A HATTING!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N***AS ALL TYPE OF S**T B***H A** N***A AND I GAVE THAT B***H A** N***A A COMPLIMENT MAN F**K YOU P*SSY YOU A HOE BOY THAT LOVE BE FAKE AND THIS N***A PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASN’T ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERY [SHOW] WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT S**T”



At one point, the two artists were cool with one another. They previously teamed up for "I Got" off his Lost At Sea 2 project with Birdman in 2018. They've been spotted at a club together in their hometown of Atlanta, and event shared a stage with Ginuwine back in 2022. It looks like their bond has been broken following the events that transpired last night.