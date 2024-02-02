January Jobs Report Shatters Wall Street Estimates

The labor market continues to thrive as the U.S. economy added 353,000 jobs in January, nearly double what investors were predicting. In addition, hourly earnings increased by 0.6%, more than double what Wall Street expected. Year-over-year wagers are up 4.5%.

Professional and business services led the month, with the sector creating 74,000 new jobs. The healthcare industry added 70,000, while retail trade and the government added 45,000 and 36,000 jobs, respectively.

The report also revised the number of jobs created in December up to 333,000.

"Overall, the labor market remains strong and continues to defy expectations of a softening," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High-Frequency Economics, according to ABC News. "For Fed officials, these data strongly support patience on rate cuts. Policymakers will be in no rush to lower rates if job and wage growth continue to be robust over coming months."

However, there was one downside to the job report; Americans worked an average of 34.1 hours a week, the lowest since 2010, suggesting that companies are cutting hours to control labor costs.

"When consumer demand slackens, companies often cut workers' hours before they cut payroll," Julia Pollak, chief economist at the ZipRecruiter, said. "Today's reading could be a warning sign that demand for workers is softening and that job cuts are looming."