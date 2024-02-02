Kaley Cuoco Mourns Death Of Her Dog Kingy In Emotional Tribute Post

Kaley Cuoco had a sad message to share with fans on her social media this week. The Flight Attendant star took to Instagram to reveal the unfortunate news that the first dog she adopted with her partner Tom Pelphrey has passed away.

"There are no words to describe our dearest little Kingy. He was the first dog @tommypelphrey and I rescued together and honestly the most special," Cuoco wrote alongside a series of adorable photos of Kingy, one of which featured her daughter Matilda.

"I saw him online shaking in a shelter in Atlanta while I was away in Germany , and asked the shelter to hold him because we just had to have him," Cuoco explained. "A month later we were in Atlanta for Tom’s work, and we spent an entire day driving hours to go pick up King. It was ♥️ !"