Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Prompted Her Weight Loss

Earlier this year, Clarkson shared some of the lifestyle changes she implemented to help her lose weight. "Walking in the city is quite the workout,” Clarkson said after sharing that she and her two kids River Rose, 9, and Remington Alexander, 7, go on walks exploring New York City. "We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum." Clarkson added, “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

She's also changed her diet. "I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t," Clarkson admitted. "And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”