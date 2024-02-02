'Life-Threatening' Storm Headed Straight For California, Forecasters Warn

A "life-threatening" storm headed straight for California is set to strike the region just a few days after the last hazardous weather system ravaged communities. According to KTLA, the upcoming storm is expected to impact the southern half of the state beginning on Saturday evening (February 3) and continuing through Tuesday (February 6). This only gives residents a short amount of time to clean up damage caused by the last storm that brought immense flooding, and strong winds to the Golden State.

National Weather Service meteorologists warned that due current flooding, rain from the next storm will pool "much quicker" than it did at the height of the last system.

“With the ground already saturated from today’s rains, [the] onset of dangerous flash flooding will be much quicker with this next event and everyone, especially those near or in south facing mountain [communities], needs to start preparing now for possible evacuations during or even before the storm hits.”

Forecasters predict the impending rain to fall at a rate of half an inch per hour with mountain areas receiving more rain than coastal regions. KTLA weather anchor Kirk Hawkins asked residents to be wary of heavy downpours through the start of next week and adjust travel plans accordingly.

“One of the weather systems associated with the atmospheric river could be moving very slowly and because of that heavy downpours are very possible. These are very serious and dangerous flooding concerns that all parts of Southern California could impacted by.”