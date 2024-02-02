Miley Cyrus Excites Fans With Chic New Photos

Is Miley Cyrus teasing a new era? On Friday, February 2nd, the pop star took to social media to change her profile photos and share a photo from the same shoot. In the new photos, Miley looks chic in a black bra, high-waisted underwear, and heels. Her eyes are covered with black sunglasses and her hair is teased and pushed back.

After posting a full-length photo to her Instagram, fans are eager to know if the new photoshoot means an announcement is on the way. Many people in the comments are hoping it means Miley will be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards this Sunday, February 4th.