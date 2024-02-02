Miley Cyrus Excites Fans With Chic New Photos
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 2, 2024
Is Miley Cyrus teasing a new era? On Friday, February 2nd, the pop star took to social media to change her profile photos and share a photo from the same shoot. In the new photos, Miley looks chic in a black bra, high-waisted underwear, and heels. Her eyes are covered with black sunglasses and her hair is teased and pushed back.
After posting a full-length photo to her Instagram, fans are eager to know if the new photoshoot means an announcement is on the way. Many people in the comments are hoping it means Miley will be attending the 2024 Grammy Awards this Sunday, February 4th.
Cyrus is up for six awards at the 66th Annual Grammys including Song of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2023 smash hit "Flowers." Her latest album Endless Summer Vacation is also up for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of The Year. In addition, Miley is also nominated in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for the song "Thousand Miles" with Brandi Carlile.
Miley hasn't been confirmed as a performer yet but fans are holding out hope until Sunday night. Fellow pop stars like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo have all been confirmed to hit the Grammys stage.
