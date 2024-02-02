Only True New Mexicans Go Grocery Shopping Here

Grocery shopping is a routine yet essential task that connects us to the heart of our daily sustenance.

Whether navigating fully stocked aisles or scrolling through virtual carts, the journey of selecting ingredients and essentials intertwines practicality, preference and sometimes a hint of culinary inspiration.

Join Daily Meal in discovering what the best grocery store in every U.S. state is:

“Even though there's plenty of increased competition these days from Amazon Prime, Fresh Direct, meal kit companies, and other delivery services, supermarkets remain an essential part of American life. And in every state, one supermarket chain, be it a big national chain or a smaller chain we wish were national, stands out from the pack.

For this list, we have included brick-and-mortar grocers, local markets, supermarkets, membership-only warehouse clubs, and nationwide department store retailers that have supermarkets within their retail locations. Convenience stores, delis, farmers markets, and technology-based shops like Peapod were not considered.”

La Montañita Co-op is the most popular grocery store in New Mexico:

“La Montañita Co-op is known for its abundance of local and organic foods. There are multiple New Mexico stores and a grab-and-go location on the University of New Mexico campus, placing the school among the best colleges for food. Locals can purchase co-op memberships, which are $15 per year and $200 for life; these "member-owners" have access to a wide variety of deep discounts, but a membership is not required to shop there.“