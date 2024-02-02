Tesla Recalling 2.2 Million Vehicles Over Small Font Size On Warning System

Tesla is recalling 2.2 million vehicles because the text on the in-car display is too small. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the issue was discovered during a routine audit of Tesla vehicles.

"An incorrect font size is displayed on the instrument panel for the Brake, Park, and Antilock Brake System (ABS) warning lights. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 105, "Hydraulic and Electric Brake Systems" and 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems." the NHTSA explained in the recall notice.

"Warning lights with a smaller font size can make critical safety information on the instrument panel difficult to read, increasing the risk of a crash," the agency explained.

According to The Verge, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require the size of any warning text on the instrument panel to be at least one-eighth of an inch.

Tesla has not received any reports of injuries or crashes due to the issue.

The recall applies to all Model X and Model Y SUVs, including the current 2024 model year, and all Model S and Model 3 sedans up to and including the 2023 model year. The Tesla Cybertruck is also being recalled.

Tesla said it will release an over-the-air software update to increase the font size.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.