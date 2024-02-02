Toddler Twins Found Dead In Car Parked On Florida Highway

Authorities in Florida said that three-year-old twins were found dead in a parked car along I-95 in Miami, Florida, early Friday (February 2) morning. Miami-Dade County Police said they received several 911 calls about the unresponsive toddlers on the highway near the Golden Glades Interchange.

Several people pulled over to help and attempted CPR until paramedics showed up.

When officers arrived at the scene, the female driver of the vehicle jumped off the overpass and landed on the train tracks below. She was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“The mom jumped off the highway; she is on the train tracks,” one of the first responders told the dispatcher. “The woman who jumped is still alive,” another said.

The two toddlers, a boy and a girl, were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Officials have not said how the toddlers died and have not determined the relationship between the children and the woman driving the car.

Detective Angel Rodriguez told the Miami Herald that the children did not have any visible marks or wounds on their bodies.