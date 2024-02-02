Vibrant 'Storybook Home' For Sale In California

Have you ever read a story so magical and whimsical, that you wanted to jump through the pages and exist there? Well...now you can! According to Zillow, singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright's 1926 cottage is for sale in Laurel Canyon, boasting three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a whole lot of charm.

Unique features include an octagon-shaped library, stained glass windows, balconies straight out of a novel, and stunning greenery surrounding the lush property.

This intricate home, located at 8066 Woodland Lane, is for sale for $2,200,000.

Here's what Dag Eliason and Alexandre Anu of The Agency had to stay about the magical property:

"Born in an era when silents were turning into talkies, this is the home that will write your next chapter and allow your inspiration to flow. Rich with rockstar history and filled with classical elements like wood-beamed cathedral ceilings, stained glass windows, a mantled fireplace, a fabulous octagon-shaped library, lush greenery yards, and outdoor dining areas with balconies on every level of the house. The family kitchen, made to inspire your culinary efforts, connects to a formal dining room with an ambiance to entertain, fulfilling every expectation of a perfect night at home with friends. Cross the lovers bridge and you know, you've found your place to come home to."