Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 2nd

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 2nd, drawing on ideals of dreams, health, goals, logic, connection, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should expect some "rather exclusive" information to reach you today as you search for the magic within others.

ARIES:

"You could be revealing some rather exclusive information to the public as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Your work or role is inspiring others to heal, and perhaps even look for a bit of magic in their lives."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be optimistic about your future today as the possibilities bring about a sense of promise. It's never too late to chase your dreams, Taurus!

TAURUS:

"Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces, inviting you to think optimistically about where you’ll be in the future. The possibilities feel promising, encouraging you to speak with experienced folks and friends about potential paths you might take. It’s never too late to learn!"

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will inspire others today as you continue to invest in ideals that bring you peace and happiness.

GEMINI

"People are inspired by your roles and partnerships (professional or personal) to move through a paradigm shift as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. You could inspire the world—or at least the people who follow and benefit from your work—to notice which relationships, interests, and commitments are worth investing in, and which are better to let go. You’re not just influencing individuals, you’re making waves amongst the collective."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might feel like running off into the sunset today as you invite others to take a glimpse into your "visions or fantasies of the future."

CANCER:

"Ideas about heading off into the sunset could be swirling through your mind as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. You’re seeing the best in others and might feel inspired to invite a partner or friend to get a glimpse of your visions or fantasies of the future."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you could feel supported by the people that you invest your time into today. Now is the time to let go of habits and people who do not bring you joy.

LEO:

"You can feel held up and supported by some luxuries you’re glad you invested in, or by people that help you exhale a sigh of relief from the busy work you’ve been consumed by as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. It could be a lot easier to let go of habits, jobs, or commitments that have taken excessive energy or wreaked havoc on your wellbeing. Just make sure that’s the reality of the situation if you’re walking away from something serious you’ve invested time, energy, or other resources into."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will share "magical experiences" with others today as connections evolve.

VIRGO:

"Opportunities to share magical experiences with others arise today as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. Connections, whether to characters from a story, a lover, or a partner, can feel intimate and special at this time."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to find the routine that works for them today after months of trial and error. Today is the day to invest in yourself and research health practices that allow you to shine, Libra.

LIBRA:

"You could discover which formula, structure, or order of routines offers the optimum flow in your daily rhythm as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces. A vision of how you’d like to arrange your living space could come to you now. A more cohesive and spiritually informed approach to your health and wellbeing could also be manifesting."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might notice the beauty in potential today as you draw upon appreciation of your community and people whose conversations enrich you.

SCORPIO:

"Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces today and you could be seeing a beautiful potential in your community, or enjoying entertainment that brings you together with people interested in having the same conversations as you. You might also find yourself in a rather poetic or romantic mood. Play songs that stimulate your imagination or perhaps write a love letter."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today you will reassess the place in which you store your possessions. Today is the day to assess how you handle your money and the time you put towards your wellbeing, Sagittarius.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You might decide on a different way to store or organize your sentimental possessions as Mercury in Capricorn mingles with Neptune in Pisces today. Alternatively, you could find your money (and material) logic shifting, which can have some influence on your health and wellbeing in the long run."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be quite illogical today as you immerse yourself in chats that teach you more than you could have ever imagined. Spend sometime outdoors connecting with yourself today rather than constantly scrolling and staring at your screen.

CAPRICORN:

"Your logic is on a less linear track today as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces, encouraging you to immerse yourself in conversations and stories that teach you what the dry stuff can’t. Be mindful about your scrolling and screen time today as time can really get away from you."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you could have some crazy dreams today. Pay attention to these thoughts and feelings as they can allow your deepest desires to become more clear.

AQUARIUS:

"Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in Pisces and you could encounter some wild, fantastical, or just plain weird narratives symbolizing your wants and needs through your dreams today. Perhaps you’ll imagine you’ve finally acquired something you’ve been longing for or wonder why you thought you wanted that particular person, thing or experience. Dreams can be funny and mysterious. Notice the feelings at the root of what’s arising and you’ll understand your desires more clearly."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will dare to dream big today! Tell others of your plans for the future and manifest these into reality! Friends could offer "sound advice" on ways of going about accomplishing your loftiest goals today.

PISCES:

"No dream feels too big today as Mercury in Capricorn connects with Neptune in your sign, Pisces. You could feel encouraged to exchange stories and plans with friends and people from your social circle, about where you want to go and who you want to become in life. Sound advice on how to accomplish these hopes and dreams could be given or received in the company of grounded and creative minds."

