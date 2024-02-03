As Ayo Edebiri and Jennifer Lopez prepare to share the Saturday Night Live stage together, the spotlight has turned to Ayo's previous remarks about J.Lo's career, adding an extra layer of anticipation to their joint appearance. Set to host and perform on the upcoming February 3 episode, the dynamic duo of the 28-year-old Bear star and the 54-year-old multi-talented singer-actress promises an intriguing SNL experience.

In the year 2020, Ayo shared her thoughts during an episode of the Scam Goddess podcast, characterizing Jennifer's career as "one long scam." Ayo challenged Jennifer's perception that she is vocally contributing to multiple tracks, asserting that her voice is not the predominant vocal in most songs.

Ayo, an Emmy winner, went beyond mere commentary, expressing a deep-seated fascination with the concept of other artists potentially interpreting and performing Jennifer's songs. This curiosity prompted Ayo to delve into similar instances within the music industry, shedding light on a less-explored aspect of the entertainment world.

During the podcast discussion, Ayo further dissected the narratives surrounding Jennifer's songs, particularly noting instances where it was suggested that J. Lo couldn't make it to the studio due to her hectic schedule. Ayo questioned the nature of Jennifer's other commitments, emphasizing the contrast between her perceived busyness and the absence of her vocal presence in certain recordings.

Despite these candid observations and the spotlight on past comments, it's clear that there is no animosity between Ayo and Jennifer, as evidenced by their collaborative effort in creating a promotional video for the upcoming SNL episode.