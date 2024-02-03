Teen Dies After Falling From Utah Cliff While Taking Pictures

A 19-year-old hiker fell to his death while taking photos on the edge of a cliff in Utah. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said that Jonathan Fielding had recently moved to the area and went to check out Moonscape Overlook, a remote spot that offers breathtaking views that seem other-worldly, especially during sunrise and sunset.

While Fielding was standing near the edge of the cliff taking photos, the ground crumbled beneath, and he fell to his death.

"He was documenting and did get too close, and the shell broke away; he was trying to make his way back, and he just lost balance and fell," he said. "It's a tragedy for his family and those that he loved," Fielding's uncle, Russ Mayo, told KSL.

Fielding's sister, Rebecca, shared the story on Facebook and warned others to be careful when hiking and taking pictures near the edge of a cliff.

"It was a tragic accident, but Jonathan should be a cautionary tale to anyone who hikes or does photography," she wrote. "No view is worth the suffering that your family and friends will go through. No view is worth the risk that rescuers face when trying to save people and recover bodies."