Two People Arrested For Stealing Military Grave Markers From Cemetery

Two people were arrested for allegedly stealing military grave markers from a cemetery in Sandusky, Ohio. The Perkins Township Police Department said that Amy Christiansen, 51, and Chad Burdue, 40, were taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and criminal mischief.

The department said they learned the brass markers, signifying service in World War I and Korea, were being sold on Facebook Marketplace.

Officer Ryan McDermott combed the cemetery and identified seven graves that were missing the military markers.

The markers belonged to the following veterans:

Boy Rody

Humphrey F. Fulton Jr.

Thomas Farmer

Thomas C. Grant

William F. Gibson

Glenn McClurg

Edward A. Callaghan

They all served in World War I, except for Grant, who served in the Korean War.

Officials said they were able to recover several of the markers, but they were in bad shape.

Erie County Veteran Services provided replacements for the stolen markers, and they were placed back on the graves of the soldiers by members of the police department and the Perkins Township Public Works.