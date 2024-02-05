America's Oldest Resident Celebrates Birthday At Her Own California Parade

Edith “Edie” Recagno Keenan Ceccarelli turns 116-years-old today.

According to The U.S. Sun, Ceccarelli is not only the oldest American resident, but the second oldest living person on Earth. The now 116-year-old was born in Willits, California in 1908 and resides there to this day. In fact, she's never lived anywhere else. Each year for her birthday, the town throws a parade in Ceccarelli's honor to show their love and appreciation for the town's oldest resident.

Parade organizer Suzanne Picetti told The U.S. Sun that the town has gotten together to celebrate Ceccarelli since her 100th birthday in 2008.

"Every year at her birthday, we make sure she knows how special she is. Her birthday, ever since she was 100 has always been a community thing, a public party. It brings community together to celebrate a really special human being. It bring a lot of joy and happiness to our community."

At the annual celebration, Ceccarelli is gifted a carrot cake with strawberry ice cream. This year, the fabulous 116-year-old ate her desserts and took a little nap before the parade held on Sunday (February 4). Ceccarelli's cousin, Evelyn Persico, explained that the birthday girl is the oldest of seven siblings, all of which she outlived. People around the country continue to wish the 116-year-old happy birthday each year with sweet messages shared across social media.