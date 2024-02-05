Coast Guard Rescues Dog Trapped In Shipping Container For Over A Week

Coast Guard inspectors made a surprising discovery while inspecting shipping containers at the Port of Houston's Bayport Terminal.

The United States Coast Guard said that marine science technicians Bryan Wainscott, Lucas Loe, Ryan McMahon, and Jose Reyes were randomly selecting containers to be searched when they heard barking and scratching coming from one of the containers about 25 feet above them.

They used a crane to lower the container and were surprised when a dog rushed out to greet them. Officials said the dog, named Connie the Container Dog, had been trapped in the container for over a week without food or water.

The cargo container was filled with junked vehicles being shipped overseas for parts. Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki told the Associated Press it is likely that Connie was in one of the cars when it was put into the container.

Connie was given water and then taken to the Pasadena Animal Shelter for treatment. She was then transferred to the Forever Changed Animal Rescue.

The organization said that Connie is being treated for heartworm and will be put up for adoption once she is healthy.