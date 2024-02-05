Dog Tracks Scent For Over 2 Miles To Find Missing Child In Freezing Cold

A police dog in Massaschuttes is being praised for tracking down a child who was reported missing last week amid freezing temperatures.

The Auburn Police Department received a report that the child had left their home without permission as temperatures were in the mid to upper 20s. Officers began to search the area and were joined by troopers from the Massachusetts State Police.

Officer Ljunggren and his K9 partner Biza were searching when Biza picked up the child's scent. After following Biza for over two miles, officers found evidence that the missing child had recently been in the area.

The search was focused on the area, and officers located the child a short while later.

The child was reunited with their family and is safe. Officials did not say why the child had left their home or what they were doing over two miles away.

"We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!" the Auburn Police Department wrote on Facebook.