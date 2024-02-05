"All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts," Drake wrote. "It’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh** in our world.”



The last time Drake won a Grammy was last year when Future took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with "Wait For U" alongside Tems. Prior to that, Drake only won four other times in his career. He claimed the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Hotline Bling" in 2017. He also won Best Rap Album for Take Care in 2012. When he won Best Rap Song in 2019 with "God's Plan," Drizzy took the opportunity to diminish the value of the award during his acceptance speech.



"The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown," he said at the time. "Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don’t need this right there I promise you, you already won.”



Drake & 21 Savage were nominated several times this year for their Her Loss album in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. They lost to Killer Mike, who swept the category with three wins, and Lil Durk, who earned his first-ever Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.