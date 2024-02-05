Drake Blasts The Grammy Awards: 'This Show Doesn't Dictate Sh*t'
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
Drake shared his thoughts about the Recording Academy after he lost in several categories at the Grammys.
On Sunday night, February 4, the OVO Sound founder took to Instagram and vented his frustrations about the Grammy Awards. In his post, Drake included a clip from his 2019 Grammy acceptance speech, and echoed the points he made back then. He told his followers that the awards show is based on opinion and not fact. The 5x Grammy winner also spoke to all the nominees and congratulated those who won, especially in the rap category.
Drake speaks on the #GRAMMYs ‼️👀— RapTV (@Rap) February 4, 2024
“This show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world.” pic.twitter.com/4OvxiAHbxX
"All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts," Drake wrote. "It’s just the opinion of a group of people [whose] name are kept a secret (literally you can Google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip-hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh** in our world.”
The last time Drake won a Grammy was last year when Future took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with "Wait For U" alongside Tems. Prior to that, Drake only won four other times in his career. He claimed the awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Hotline Bling" in 2017. He also won Best Rap Album for Take Care in 2012. When he won Best Rap Song in 2019 with "God's Plan," Drizzy took the opportunity to diminish the value of the award during his acceptance speech.
"The point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you’re a hero in your hometown," he said at the time. "Look, if there’s people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows? You don’t need this right there I promise you, you already won.”
Drake & 21 Savage were nominated several times this year for their Her Loss album in categories like Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. They lost to Killer Mike, who swept the category with three wins, and Lil Durk, who earned his first-ever Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance.