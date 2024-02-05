Florida Restaurant Serves One Of The Best French Toast In The U.S.

Breakfast and brunch have some recognizable favorites. If you visit certain restaurants during this time, you'll find mainstays like omelets, breakfast platters, and the beloved French toast. There are hundreds of different takes on this comfort food, from the different toppings to the many breads you can dip in custard before cooking.

That's why Yelp has put the spotlight on 20 fantastic restaurants serving the best French toast in the United States. Writers described how they made their selections:

"We identified businesses in the breakfast and brunch category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'french toast,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning 'french toast.'This list looked at businesses in the US and Canada. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January 3, 2024. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January 3, 2024."

A humble Florida restaurant earned a spot on the list! Doreen's Cup of Joe serves six kinds of French toast, which can be baked as a croissant or braided-top challah bread. Customers can look forward to topping their dishes with fresh fruit, whipped cream, and powdered sugar. Yelpers seem to be in love with the Crunchy French Toast and the Cannoli Stuffed French Toast.