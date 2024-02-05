Gwen Stefani said she and husband Blake Shelton are “so excited to share” their next duet. Stefani posted a snippet of the unreleased collaboration on TikTok on Sunday (February 4), and both artists teased it on their Instagram stories.

Stefani simply wrote in her caption when she shared the 31-second clip on TikTok, “… now we’re picking purple irises 🪻,” and added in a comment, “we love u guys so excited to share w u 💜💜💜💜💜 gx.”

Stefani and Shelton didn’t reveal many details about the unreleased duet, though Stefani has seemingly hinted at it in recent Instagram posts. Last week, she posted a photo of purple flowers next to a snapshot of the husband and wife duo. A hand-written caption on the photo reads, “never knew a love like this,” with a heart. The next day, she posted a photo of purple flowers in a vase in front of a sunny window. A note propped up on the vase reads in all caps: “To: Pretty Girl… Love, Blake.”