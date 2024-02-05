Illinois Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Illinois?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Illinois is Oriole located in Chicago. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Two Michelin-starred Oriole is at the forefront of fine-dining experiences in Chicago. James Beard nominated chef-owner Noah Sandoval delivers an ever-evolving standout tasting menu of contemporary American cuisine where dining is a real experience. On arrival, guests are ushered into a freight elevator and handed a drink before the door opens to reveal the dining room. The restaurant also boasts an exciting range of cocktails, created by acclaimed mixologist Julia Momose."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.