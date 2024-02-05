Lil Durk Says He Reached Out To J. Cole After His First-Ever Grammy Win

Lil Durk and J. Cole released their collaboration last year as part of Durk's album Almost Healed. It was written by Durk and Cole along with Rocco Did It Again!, Ryan Ogren, LunchMoney Lewis and Theron Thomas, who also won the award for Songwriter of the Year. The duo debuted the official music video for the record, which features a group of young kids singing the hook.



This is J. Cole's second time winning a Grammy. He's been nominated 17 times but finally won for the first time in 2020 thanks to his verse on 21 Savage's "A Lot." Cole's latest win occurred while he's on the road with Drake. He and the Canadian rapper kicked off their "It's All A Blur - Big As The What" Tour in Tampa on Friday night.



Congratulations to Lil Durk and J. Cole!