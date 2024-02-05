Lil Durk Says He Reached Out To J. Cole After His First-Ever Grammy Win
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
Lil Durk was overjoyed to receive his first-ever Grammy Award.
On Sunday night, February 4, the Chicago rapper attended the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Before the telecast, Durk won the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for his song "All My Life" featuring J. Cole. While he was on the red carpet, the 31-year-old shared that he reached out to Cole shortly after he found out about their win.
"I texted him," Durk said. "He's excited. You know he's on the road. He's on tour so shout out to J. Cole. Shout out to Dr. Luke. It's a blessing to be here."
Lil Durk on winning his first Grammy for "All My Life" with J. Cole #Grammys pic.twitter.com/LnwHzUvaOj— HIPHOP CROWN NATION (@hiphopcnation) February 5, 2024
Lil Durk and J. Cole released their collaboration last year as part of Durk's album Almost Healed. It was written by Durk and Cole along with Rocco Did It Again!, Ryan Ogren, LunchMoney Lewis and Theron Thomas, who also won the award for Songwriter of the Year. The duo debuted the official music video for the record, which features a group of young kids singing the hook.
This is J. Cole's second time winning a Grammy. He's been nominated 17 times but finally won for the first time in 2020 thanks to his verse on 21 Savage's "A Lot." Cole's latest win occurred while he's on the road with Drake. He and the Canadian rapper kicked off their "It's All A Blur - Big As The What" Tour in Tampa on Friday night.
Congratulations to Lil Durk and J. Cole!