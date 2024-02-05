Ludacris Says Justin Timberlake Had A Peculiar Response To His Grammy Win

"Because I was so passionate after I got that award, I went backstage and at this time they had all the artists separated by curtains," Luda explained. "I say that to say I get back and I'm like 'Yeah! F**k yeah I made it! I did it! I won! ... And all of a sudden I hear this voice on the other side of the curtain and muthaf**ka was like 'Shut the f**k up! Some of us didn't win no goddamn Grammys today! I pulled that curtain back and Justin Timberlake was on the other side."



Timberlake must have made the outburst early in the night because he took home the awards for Best Rap/Song Collaboration thanks to "My Love" and Best Dance Recording for "Sexy Back." Luda didn't appear to hold a grudge against Timberlake for his reaction. In fact, he even called JT a "gangsta" afterward.



The episode continued with conversations about Atlanta's influence in the music scene, personal stories that changed his life and his past work with Pharrell Williams and JAY-Z. He also discussed his iconic acting career and even clarified the origin story of how he landed his years-long role in the Fast & Furious franchise.



Watch Ludacris tell his hilarious story about Justin Timberlake below.