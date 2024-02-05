Mother Of Slim Jxmmi's Child Reportedly Arrested For Domestic Violence

Danielson allegedly struck Jxmmi three times in the face. When cops pressed her about what happened, she recalled a different version of events. Danielson claimed she tried to record Jxmmi during their argument. He allegedly grabbed her and tried to swipe the phone out of her hands. That's when they allegedly got into a scuffle and Danielson scratched the rapper's eye. Jxmmi's girl didn't have any visible injuries, but cops did notice the scratch on Jxmmi's eye.



The woman was arrested and booked for misdemeanor battery. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time police have had to get involved with Jxmmi and Danielson. Back in 2022, Slim Jxmmi was arrested for allegedly attacking Danielson during an argument that began with questions about a woman he followed on Twitter. He reportedly ripped out some of her hair, broke down a door and threw her phone over a balcony. Jxmmi was arrested for battery but the case was later dismissed after Danielson recanted her statement to police.



A few months later, the couple had gotten into a viral spat after she told her Instagram followers that Jxmmi abused her while she was pregnant. After the claims went viral, Danielson retracted the allegations and issued a joint statement with the rapper. They promised to enter family therapy to resolve their issues and provide a better life for their son, Aaquil Brown Jr.