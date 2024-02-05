Pennsylvania Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in Pennsylvania?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in Pennsylvania is Zahav located in Philadelphia. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Opened in 2008, this Israeli restaurant in the heart of Philadelphia slowly gained popularity – then started winning big awards and demanding attention on a national level. Chef Mike Solomonov has five James Beard awards to his name, plus Zahav won Outstanding Restaurant in 2019. It's consistently ranked among the best restaurants in the US, and is famous for its signature dish – pomegranate lamb shoulder with chickpeas."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.