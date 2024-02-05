Sexyy Red Gives Birth To Her Second Child

Sexyy Red first confirmed she was pregnant back in October. After months of concealing of her incoming child, she decided to let the cat out of the bag. Sexyy Red shared a photo of her and SZA with her growing baby bump and used it to announce her pregnancy.



From there, she continued to open up for Drake during his “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage. Her baby continued to grow while she traveled the country for her own headlining tour in support of her recent album Hood Hottess Princess. She recently told Billboard about how she felt as she shielded the pregnancy from fans while on tour.



“When nobody knew I was pregnant, I’d be in the back room like tryna suck my stomach in or wear clothes to show that I wasn’t pregnant,” she said. “And I had to practice my breathing... like before I’d go on stage, I had to hold my stomach in and look at myself and be like ‘Can they tell?’ Once I just was like, okay I can’t keep hiding it ’cause it hurt to just be on stage all day holding your stomach in. So I’m like, just forget about it.”



Sexyy Red previously shared photos from her maternity shoot, but kept the identity of the father a secret. As of this report, the sex and the name of her child has not been revealed. Congratulations to Sexyy Red!

