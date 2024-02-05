The Best State Park In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

February 5, 2024

A young adult stands triumphantly on top of a 500 ft multi pitch trad climbing route in Colorado.
Photo: Patrick Orton / Cavan / Getty Images

Americans craving an outdoor getaway can take a trip to several government-funded parks in their state. While national parks tend to attract thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year, they're not the only places worth visiting. Many cities and small towns are nestled near state parks, which offer plenty of unique environments, scenic views, and engaging activities.

That's why Travel + Leisure decided to put the spotlight on state parks by revealing the best ones in every state. Eldorado Canyon State Park was declared the best one in Colorado!

Colorado Parks and Wildlife dubbed this park a "hidden gem" near the beloved city of Boulder. Officials recommend you visit during the weekdays because there are a lot of guests during the weekends and holidays. Here's why writers selected this location:

"Eldorado Canyon State Park is home to one of Colorado's most scenic canyons. You can hike beneath towering sandstone cliffs, attempt to send one of the park's iconic climbing routes, or fly-fish for rainbow trout. The park is a short drive away from Boulder — and from Memorial Day to Labor Day, there's even a free shuttle."

You can find this state park in Eldorado Springs, which is eight miles away from Boulder.

Want more recommendations? Check out the full list of every state's best state park on travelandleisure.com.

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.