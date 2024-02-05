The Best State Park In Florida

Americans craving an outdoor getaway can take a trip to several government-funded parks in their state. While national parks tend to attract thousands, if not millions, of visitors every year, they're not the only places worth visiting. Many cities and small towns are nestled near state parks, which offer plenty of unique environments, scenic views, and engaging activities. Plus, there's the added benefit of fewer crowds and more tranquil moments to enjoy what nature has to offer.

That's why Travel + Leisure decided to put the spotlight on state parks by revealing the best ones in every state. Ichetucknee Springs State Park was declared the best one in Florida!

With over 2,600 acres teeming with wildlife, visitors have plenty of opportunities to embark on an outdoor adventure or chill in some of their various environments. Here's why writers selected this location:

"You'll see a side of Florida that isn't all beach when you visit the swamps and springs of the state's interior. In Ichetucknee Springs State Park, you can kayak under lush green trees or spend the day tubing down the six-mile-long Ichetucknee River. Other activities include birding, hiking, picnicking, swimming, and scuba diving in Blue Hole Spring."