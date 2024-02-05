Beloved Islands Named Florida's 'Most Romantic Weekend Getaway'

There's nothing like some alone time with that special someone. Many couples take a trip to grow closer, spice up the romance, or simply have a great time without worrying about others. While there are an endless amount of choices, certain places are amazing for an intimate party of two. These romantic destinations tend to have plenty of activities, swoon-worthy settings, and a good amount of cozy accommodations and restaurants to set the mood perfectly.

That's why Thrillist revealed the best romantic getaway in each state. When it comes to Florida, writers said the Sanibel and Captiva Islands are the best weekend getaway for a pair of lovebirds. Here's why they picked this beloved location:

"With tight restrictions that lock out high-rise buildings and most chain restaurants, Sanibel’s vibe is easily distinguishable from the overdeveloped Florida of our collective nightmares. Basically, this is what Florida would look like if it lived up to its full potential. Sanibel and its even homier and more remote sister island, Captiva, boast world-renowned beaches showcasing soft, white sand, and absurdly glorious sunsets. If you only have time for one, cruise over to the 'secret beach' at Cayo Costa State Park. With nine miles of pristine undeveloped beach only accessible by boat, it’s easily one of the top state parks in the nation."