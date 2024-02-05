Two California Spots Named Among 'Most Beautiful Coastal Towns' In The US

Have you already started planning your Summer vacation? If your trip is still in the works, you might want to consider shifting your plans towards the most beautiful coastal towns in the United States.

According to a list compiled by The Travel, the most beautiful coastal town in the country is Capitola. California's Carmel-by-the-Sea also ranked on the list, securing the 10th spot. The Travel recommends that first-time visitors check out the Capitola Beach, the Santa Cruz Pier, and more. Other beach towns on the list include Bar Harbor, Maine, Montauk, New York, Sanibel Island, Florida, to name a few.

Here's what The Travel had to say about the most beautiful coastal town in America:

"Famous for its breathtaking waterfront and bay, Capitola is one of the best coastal towns in the US in summer. This town is among the most vibrant in California and offers plenty of colorful sights to explore in the hot season. It is one of the most popular weekend getaways on the West Coast. Fun summer activities include camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, and art walks. Some of the best places to visit include Capitola Beach, Santa Cruz Harbor, Capitola Historical Museum, and Shadowbrook."

For a continued list of the most beautiful coastal towns across the country visit thetravel.com.