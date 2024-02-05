Video Shows Killer Mike Confronting Security Before He Was Arrested
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
Killer Mike allegedly got physical with a security guard at the Grammy Awards, which led to his arrest.
According to TMZ's report, the Grammy award-winner is accused of knocking down a security guard at the Crypto.com Arena. The celebrity news outlet published footage that was taken after the alleged confrontation on Sunday evening, February 4. In the video, you can see Mike walking in the rain as security employees try to catch up with him. After an intense exchange with the men, Mike was placed under citizen's arrest and was escorted into a security area within the arena while in handcuffs.
Killer Mike was reportedly charged with misdemeanor battery. He was detained just hours after he celebrated a major accomplishment in his career. Before the live broadcast, Mike attended the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony at the Peacock Theater where he earned the award for Best Rap Album thanks to his MICHAEL LP. His song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.
“You cannot tell me you get too old. You cannot tell me it’s too late," Mike shouted in excitement during his acceptance speech. "For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls**t. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive."
Killer Mike hasn't publicly addressed the situation but he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was "an over-zealous security guard but I am good." He was held in custody but was eventually released. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Mike below.
The South Said Something! Amen— Killer Mike (@KillerMike) February 5, 2024