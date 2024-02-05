Killer Mike was reportedly charged with misdemeanor battery. He was detained just hours after he celebrated a major accomplishment in his career. Before the live broadcast, Mike attended the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony at the Peacock Theater where he earned the award for Best Rap Album thanks to his MICHAEL LP. His song "SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" featuring Andre 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.



“You cannot tell me you get too old. You cannot tell me it’s too late," Mike shouted in excitement during his acceptance speech. "For all the people out there that think you get too old to rap, bulls**t. I don’t give a damn if you’re 78 rapping about how many gals you got in the nursing home, make sure we keep hip-hop alive."



Killer Mike hasn't publicly addressed the situation but he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it was "an over-zealous security guard but I am good." He was held in custody but was eventually released. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about Mike below.