Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 5th

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 5th, drawing on ideals of knowledge, power, research, investigation, intimacy, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you should expect your dreams to shift today as confusion surrounds a future path you thought you wanted but are now unsure about. Listen to your inner voice today that allows you to embrace and reflect on the past. Friends could reach out to you with plans today, Aries!

"Your hopes and dreams could be shifting, though you might not be sure what path you want to commit to yet, as Mercury enters Aquarius. You may find yourself joining powerful forces as Mercury meets Pluto in Aquarius; perhaps you’re listening to your inner voice and befriending the parts of you that have felt neglected or too critical to embrace in the past. Invitations from your social circle could lead to a ripple effect of changes, from the inside-out."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that friends will help you spread the word about a professional project that you've been working on lately, advancing your career. Now is a good time to speak with people who hold jobs that you admire.

"Friends in high places could give you a leg up or help get word out about a professional project as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of career and legacy, where it meets Pluto. If you’re thinking about making some changes in your life’s direction, now’s a good time to interview people in your field of interest or speak with a counselor."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will set your sights on the future today as you find yourself totally immersed in astrology today.

"Your eyes are set squarely on the future as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets the focused energy of Pluto. Inspiration, and possibly a little bit of fixation, could have you poring over streams of information that guide you toward something still out of reach. If you have a deeper (or budding) interest in astrology, you may find yourself quite immersed in the subject today."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might be tempted to let go of the past today as it becomes difficult to relax your mind. You will seek knowledge to feed your curiosity, but the answers will be found in adventure.

"Your material circumstances could be asking you to let go of the past and have faith in what’s to come as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets Pluto, planet of the underworld. You might find it hard to relax your mind or turn your attention toward anything other than an intense search for more information and more answers. An insatiable thirst for more knowledge can lead you down some fun rabbit holes, but be mindful about whether you’re trying to exhaust sources of information for the sake of unending curiosity or if it’s more about taking protective measures to make sure you never get lost. Have courage to wonder and adventure…it's where real learning happens!"

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you could explore trust and communication with partners today as you figure out if these relationships are worth investing time and energy into.

"Discussions about trust and communication could be explored in your partnerships (romantic or platonic) as Mercury enters Aquarius, where it meets investigative Pluto. Talks about whether your relationships are worth investing more time, energy, and emotions into could be unfolding. If commitments have been less than solid, insecure feelings may arise, encouraging you to be straightforward about what’s on your mind."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have extremely thoughtful conversations with others today as you feel encouraged to be more present and proactive. You could make connections with healthcare professionals that give you greater direction towards self-care.

"The pace of your daily rhythm could be shifting as Mercury enters Aquarius, and you may find yourself having deeply thoughtful conversations with others on the regular as Mercury (the planet of communication) meets investigative Pluto. You might feel encouraged to be more disciplined in your approach to work or proactive about your preventative care. Perhaps you’ll be developing more of a relationship with your healthcare providers or entering agreements with people who will hold you accountable to self-care."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feed their creativity today as great pleasure arrises in their personal lives. You might come to this pleasure through linking up with friends or exploring an intimate relationship with a partner.

"You’re thinking more about the things that bring you vitality and feed your creativity as Mercury enters Aquarius. A focused plan to make space for more pleasure in your life might be underway as Mercury joins the intense energy of Pluto, inspiring you to think of joy as a medicine and formula for longevity. This may look like skating down several rabbit holes and acquiring different hobbies, linking up with friends on a regular basis, or enjoying intimacy in a radical new way."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you might find deeper interest in your family tree today as you use technology to uncover past uncertainty. If you have children, you could be discussing their futures in great depth today.

"A deeper interest in your genealogy could arise as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of home and family, where it meets up with investigative Pluto. The lengths you can reach with the advantages of technology today can uncover a wealth of hidden knowledge about your past, creating a bridge between you and your ancestors. Healing you never realized was possible could be unfolding and discussions about your children’s future, if you have them, could also be taking place."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you could find better words to describe past experiences as events from years ago are put under the microscope to enhance perspective.

"You might find better words to describe feelings about, and experiences from, your past as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s sector of communication, where it joins laser-focused Pluto. A bird's eye view could put your neighborhood, or one where you used to live, in greater perspective. Perhaps you’ll do a deep dive through online maps and orient to the land you’ve lived on, and been to, in a different way."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will fill gaps in your education today as you connect money and knowledge. Now is the best time to chase any pursuits you've been pondering, Capricorn.

"Mercury enters Aquarius where it meets Pluto, inviting you to take stock of your personal resources and what’s needed to fill in any gaps, including in your education. Money and knowledge serve as a powerful two-way bridge, encouraging you to travel back and forth toward these pursuits to better secure your deepest needs and desires (which you might be starting to understand in a different way)."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you could find yourself thirsting for knowledge today as you communicate with people at different levels. Consider what you say when you're speaking to people, but also consider what not to say.

"You might find yourself thirsting for deep wells of knowledge as your mental energy switches into high gear when Mercury enters your sign, Aquarius, where it meets laser-focused Pluto. Your ability to communicate valuable knowledge is on another level at this time, inviting you to consider what’s worth mentioning and what’s better left unsaid."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) will turn your attention towards reflection today as your mind works overtime to discover the meaning of "something profound." Your dreams could bring you symbols to pay attention to, Pisces.

"Your attention turns to research and deep reflection as Mercury enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s domain of secrets and psychic experiences. Your mind might be working overtime trying to process or break down the meaning of something profound. Your dreams could feel super psychedelic, inviting you to meditate on the symbols emerging while you lie in deep rest, as Mercury meets the planet of the underworld, Pluto, in Aquarius."

