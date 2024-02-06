73-Year-Old Skydiver Dies After His Parachute Failed To Fully Deploy

By Bill Galluccio

February 6, 2024

Man skydiving over rural landscape
Photo: Oliver Furrer / Image Source / Getty Images

73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident in Eloy, Arizona, last week. Terry Gardner was on his third jump of the day and was planning to do a formation in the sky with three of his friends.

They jumped from the plane at 14,000 feet but could not pull off the formation jump. While the other skydivers all managed to recover and land safely, Gardner's main parachute failed to fully deploy. He did not deploy his secondary parachute and slammed into the ground.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and worked to stabilize Gardner while they transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"He died doing what he loved and pursuing his passions and his dreams," said Eloy Vice Mayor Sara Curtis. "He was an organizer, which means he led people on jumps. He was sort of an expert skydiver that helped other people learn."

Officials said that Garder was using his own parachute and that investigators were working to determine why it did not deploy properly. The Federal Aviation Administration is conducting a full investigation into the accident.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.