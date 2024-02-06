California Restaurant Named The 'One Place You Must Eat' In The State

Have you ever ordered a meal at the "one place you must eat" in California?

According LoveFood, there is one eatery in each state known for being the best around. Whether it be the quality of the food, interesting menu items, or a unique atmosphere, something about this place keeps customers raving at such a rate, that it is now a must try spot! If you've been searching for your next one-of-a-kind dining experience, look no further than this amazing restaurant.

Per the list, the one restaurant you must try in California is Chez Panisse located in Berkeley. LoveFood praised this restaurant for providing a unique experience to guests, and even better cuisine.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the one must-try restaurant in the entire state:

"Chez Panisse is a bucket-list restaurant for foodies far and wide. A pioneering restaurant back when it opened in 1971, it was serving a menu based on local and seasonal ingredients way before it was trendy. Iconic chef Alice Waters and her restaurant have received countless accolades, including the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award for being one of the most influential figures in American cooking over the past 50 years. There's a daily changing set menu featuring dishes such as Monterey Bay squid with butter beans and romesco, and grilled Sonoma County duck with green lentils, glazed turnips, and garlicky greens."

For a continued list of the one place you must each in each state visit lovefood.com.