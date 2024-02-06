In La Plata, New Mexico, a dramatic event unfolded on Sunday night as a runaway truck collided with a gas station, captured on dashcam video by Tyler Turner during his cross-country journey from Washington to Mississippi.

Approaching the Speedway gas station on NM Highway 170, Turner witnessed the truck accelerating into the parking lot, crashing into the gas pumps just a few feet in front of his vehicle. Acting promptly, Turner assisted in extracting the driver from the vehicle after it collided with a metal fence.

The startling footage depicted flames erupting from a pump, with the canopy above collapsing.

Fortunately, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries in the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. Turner expressed relief for everyone's safety, realizing how narrowly he avoided potential danger had he entered the parking lot seconds earlier. Despite the intensity of the situation, alcohol was ruled out as a contributing factor.

The subsequent investigation suggested that the driver might have experienced a medical episode, as they had no recollection of the events leading up to the crash.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability on the roads and highlights the importance of quick thinking in emergency situations.