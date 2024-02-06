Faulty Door Plug On Alaska Airlines Flight Did Not Have Bolts Installed

The door plug that blew off in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight was missing several bolts, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a preliminary report released on Tuesday (February 6).

The report said that four bolts meant to secure the door plug were missing, noting the lack of damage near the bolt holes on the plug.

"Overall, the observed damage patterns and absence of contact damage or deformation around holes associated with the vertical movement arrestor bolts and upper guide track bolts in the upper guide fittings, hinge fittings, and recovered aft lower hinge guide fitting indicate that the four bolts that prevent upward movement of the MED [middle exit door] plug were missing before the MED plug moved upward off the stop pads," the report said.

The report said that the plug was delivered to a Boeing facility in Renton, Washington, on August 31, 2023, where workers had to remove four bolts to replace rivets on the door.

A photograph taken by employees about a month before the plane was delivered to Alaska Air shows that the bolts were not reinstalled.

Boeing said it is reviewing the preliminary findings and will continue cooperating with the investigation.

"Whatever final conclusions are reached, Boeing is accountable for what happened," Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement. "An event like this must not happen on an airplane that leaves our factory. We simply must do better for our customers and their passengers. We are implementing a comprehensive plan to strengthen quality and the confidence of our stakeholders. It will take significant, demonstrated action and transparency at every turn — and that is where we are squarely focused."