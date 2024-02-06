Former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Lands NFL Gig: Report
By Jason Hall
February 6, 2024
The New England Patriots are reportedly hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Albert Breer on Tuesday (February 6).
McAdoo, 46, who was fired by the Giants after the 2021 season, last worked as an offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.
"The #Patriots are hiring Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant coach, sources say. @AlbertBreer had reported the team was working on it. Now being finalized, as the former #Giants HC and #Panthers OC heads to New England," Garafolo wrote on his X account.
McAdoo, who initially joined the Giants as an offensive coordinator in 2014 and was promoted in 2016 following the resignation of Tom Coughlin, went 11-5 during his first season as head coach, but fired with four games remaining in his second year after going 2-10 in 2017. The 46-year-old later worked as a quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.
The Panthers ranked 20th in points per game and 29th in yards per game during McAdoo's lone season as offensive coordinator in 2022. The Patriots recently promoted outside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach following the franchise's decision to move on from Bill Belichick last month.