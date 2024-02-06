Former Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo Lands NFL Gig: Report

The New England Patriots are reportedly hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as an offensive assistant coach, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Albert Breer on Tuesday (February 6).

McAdoo, 46, who was fired by the Giants after the 2021 season, last worked as an offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

