"I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match," Mike said. "Obviously, we are elated."



Mike told TMZ about his 21-year-old son Mikael "Pony Boy" Render's surgery on Monday night. Render spent the past three years on a waiting list for a new kidney. According to Mike, his son "did really well" and his "kidney is already working." The surgery happened the day after Mike won three Grammy Awards for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.



Unfortunately, Mike was arrested and booked on misdemeanor battery a few hours later as he was making his way into the venue for Grammys telecast. Authorities previously claimed the 48-year-old rapper got into a physical altercation with a security guard. Mike and his team says they're confident he will be clear of all wrongdoing.



"I do want to note that last night, my team and I fielded a number of calls from concerned fans and colleagues wanting to know if I was OK," he continued. "I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to MICHAEL, and keep going after your dreams."

