Kodak Black Appears To Call Out Boosie Badazz On New Song
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2024
Kodak Black is taking more shots at Boosie Badazz on his new song.
On Sunday, February 4, the Florida rapper released his new song "11am In Malibu," which is his version of Drake's "8am In Calabasas." On the song, Kodak calls out Boosie amid their ongoing back-and-forth.
"I got longevity, and it's been longevity, and n***as been scared of me/From ever since I remember, that's what the streets tell me," Yak raps. "I don't even care 'bout that s**t though, I'm tryna get rich, hoe/Who Boosta think he is? Who you n***as think you be?"
Kodak and Boosie used to be cool until last year when the Baton Rouge, La. native shunned him for collaborating with 6ix9ine and the "FEFE" rapper's ex-girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral. 'Yak responded by calling "Poosie" a clown on his Instagram Story last year. Boosie allegedly returned fire on his song "Ungrateful," which is the intro track for his 2023 album Goin Thru Some Thangs.
"Your street cred gone, n***a, don’t blame me," Boosie raps. "S**t, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that/Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that/‘Cause the other n***a talking, he a certified rat/Your codefendant been give me your paperwork."
The beef died down over the past few months. It might be due to Kodak's current incarceration following his recent run-in with police. He was accused of possessing cocaine, however, his charge was updated to possession of oxycodone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Watch Kodak Black's new video below.