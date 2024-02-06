Kodak Black Appears To Call Out Boosie Badazz On New Song

Kodak and Boosie used to be cool until last year when the Baton Rouge, La. native shunned him for collaborating with 6ix9ine and the "FEFE" rapper's ex-girlfriend Yailin la Mas Viral. 'Yak responded by calling "Poosie" a clown on his Instagram Story last year. Boosie allegedly returned fire on his song "Ungrateful," which is the intro track for his 2023 album Goin Thru Some Thangs.



"Your street cred gone, n***a, don’t blame me," Boosie raps. "S**t, your homeboy right, you ain’t living like that/Everything that you rap, you ain’t never did that/‘Cause the other n***a talking, he a certified rat/Your codefendant been give me your paperwork."



The beef died down over the past few months. It might be due to Kodak's current incarceration following his recent run-in with police. He was accused of possessing cocaine, however, his charge was updated to possession of oxycodone and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.



Watch Kodak Black's new video below.