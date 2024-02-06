Latto Fuels Rumors Of Beef With Ice Spice Ahead Of Upcoming Song
By Tony M. Centeno
February 6, 2024
It looks like Latto is gearing up to serve up a response to Ice Spice as their beef continues to heat up.
On Monday night, February 5, the Atlanta-based rapper revealed the cover art for her next single "Sunday Service." The artwork shows Latto standing in the middle with photos of other female artists with their eyes covered hang behind her. Fans immediately noticed Ice Spice's image in the top left corner, which sparked rumors that the song might be a diss track aimed at the Bronx rapper. Fans already assumed Latto had bars aimed at Ice Spice when the "Big Energy" rapper shared a snippet of the song last month.
ANYWAY! pic.twitter.com/AeKoT5cAJt— BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) January 7, 2024
"Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service," Latto raps. "I just want a one on one, don't know why she so nervous/F**k what these hoes said 'cause my n***as say I'm perfect/Anyway, body count so low, I might say I'm a virgin."
Latto and Ice Spice's beef has been simmering over the past year after the "Munch" rapper allegedly fired some cheap shots on songs like "Butterfly Ku." After Latto fired back on Offset's "Fine As Can Be," the Grammy-nominated rapper fueled the beef by pulling up to The Bronx to film the music video for her upcoming song. Latto's recent moves reportedly prompted Ice Spice to drop her latest single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)."
“Why am I seeing that I’m in the back of your weak-ass snippet?” the 24-year-old artist asked in her recent X/Twitter Spaces. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ And I dropped [‘TUTS’].”
Ice Spice confirms new single is about Latto, explains why https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/BJrvBMdUHB— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 3, 2024
Latto's "Sunday Service" drops this Friday, February 9. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.