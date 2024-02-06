Latto Fuels Rumors Of Beef With Ice Spice Ahead Of Upcoming Song

"Twenty black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday Service," Latto raps. "I just want a one on one, don't know why she so nervous/F**k what these hoes said 'cause my n***as say I'm perfect/Anyway, body count so low, I might say I'm a virgin."



Latto and Ice Spice's beef has been simmering over the past year after the "Munch" rapper allegedly fired some cheap shots on songs like "Butterfly Ku." After Latto fired back on Offset's "Fine As Can Be," the Grammy-nominated rapper fueled the beef by pulling up to The Bronx to film the music video for her upcoming song. Latto's recent moves reportedly prompted Ice Spice to drop her latest single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)."



“Why am I seeing that I’m in the back of your weak-ass snippet?” the 24-year-old artist asked in her recent X/Twitter Spaces. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like, ‘Since we’re talking about me, let’s talk about me.’ And I dropped [‘TUTS’].”