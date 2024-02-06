Ma$e Makes Amends With Cam'ron By Gifting Him $20,000 For His Birthday

"Thank you so much bro!" Cam said after he dapped up Ma$e. "All I'mma do is buy you something. I'mma just take the 20 and buy you something."



Cam'ron and Ma$e's friendship began when they were just kids in Harlem who played basketball together. They later joined forces for the rap group Children of the Corn before they branched out as solo artists. They made hits together like "Horse & Carriage," however, their problems started after Ma$e tried to charge Cam $50,000 to appear in the music video for their song. The disagreement was the catalyst for two decades full of dramatic moments and diss tracks from both artists.



After beefing for 20 years, the duo finally made amends in 2022 after Ma$e admitted that he regretted their beef during an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game. After they put their past behind them, Cam and Ma$e decided to join forces for their new sports talk show, which has quickly become a hot commodity in the sports world.



Ma$e gave Cam his pricy birthday gift the Dipset founder released his new collaboration with Swizz Beatz. "Last Stop" serves as Cam's newest song and the first-ever release from lifestyle brand KITH's new venture Kith Records. Listen to the track below and see how The Breakfast Club reacted to Cam's birthday gift.