Michigan's Three-Month Weather Outlook Revealed: Here's What You Can Expect

By Logan DeLoye

February 6, 2024

Hot summer day and a hundred fahrenheit on a thermometer.
Photo: Moment RF

Michiganders are currently experiencing unusually fair weather patterns for February, but how long will these warmer temperatures stick around? The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration just released their annual three-month weather outlook, and it's good news for Michigan.

While much of the country will experience normal temperatures through Spring, Michigan residents can expect the recent warm-up to stick around for a while, with temperatures predicted to remain above what is typically experienced. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance that temperatures will stay above normal through April. According to Click On Detroit, the average temperature in Detroit in February typically hovers around the 35 degree mark, increasing into 40 degrees through March, and stretching into the high 50 degree range through April.

As for precipitation, Michiganders lucked out once again with predictions in favor of less-than-usual snow and rainfall. There is a 40 to 50 percent chance that the Eastern half of the state will experience below average precipitation and a 33 to 40 percent chance that the Western half will experience a similar lack of precipitation.

1 of 2
Photo: NOAA
2 of 2
Photo: NOAA

Much of the Southern United States will experience near-normal temperatures and above average levels of precipitation, while the Midwest is predicted to remain fairly warm, and fairly dry through April.

