Mike Vrabel's Physical Appearance Hindered Interest From NFL Teams: Report

Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel's "physical build" reportedly hindered his chances of landing another NFL job, the Athletic's Dianna Russini.

“Did you know I had a GM at the Senior Bowl who mentioned to me Vrabel’s physical build,” Russini said on 'The Athletic Football Show.' “That he’s a very large human being and can be very intimidating to people in an organization that are going to be part of these decisions. That is a factor.

Vrabel, 48, who was listed at 6-foot-4, 261 pounds during his playing career as a three-time Super Bowl champion former linebacker, was fired by the Titans in January in what was one of the most surprising coaching decisions of the offseason.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Mike Vrabel and told him about my decision to make a change at head coach," said Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk at the time. "As I told Coach Vrabel, this decision was as difficult as any I've made as Controlling Owner. I appreciate Mike's contributions to the Tennessee Titans both on and off the field. Anyone who has ever met him knows how passionate and genuine he is, and he's been a strong supporter of the Nashville community. We wish Mike, [his wife] Jen, and the Vrabel family nothing but the best in the future.

"As the NFL continues to innovate and evolve, I believe the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions. Last year, we began a shift in our approach to football leadership and made several changes to our personnel to advance that plan. As I continued to assess the state of our team, I arrived at the conclusion that the team would also benefit from the fresh approach and perspective of a new coaching staff."

Vrabel, the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year, led the Titans to a 54-45 record in six seasons, which included three consecutive playoff berths from 2019 to 2021, as well as an AFC Championship Game appearance in 2019 and the conference's best regular season record in 2021. Tennessee has, however, finished each of the past two seasons with losing records, including a 6-11 finish in 2023.