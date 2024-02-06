Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $214 Million Jackpot?

Wednesday's (February 7) Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $228 million after zero players matched all six numbers during the $214 million drawing Monday (February 5) night.

Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed below:

NUMBERS: 1-2-27-30-67

POWERBALL: 9

POWER PLAY: 5x

The Powerball jackpot reset after one player in Grand Blanc, Michigan, won the $842.2 million drawing on January 1. The Powerball jackpot previously reset after one player in Frazier Park, California, won the $1.73 billion Powerball drawing on October 11, which was the second-largest drawing in the game's history and the second-largest in U.S. history.

One player in California had previously matched all six numbers to win the $2.04 billion ($997.6 million) jackpot on November 7, the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Powerball has had jackpots exceeding $1 billion four times.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million regardless of the size of the drawing. Mega Millions games have also exceeded $1 billion five times, which includes its largest offering, a $1.603 billion jackpot that was one by a player in Florida on August 8.

Both jackpots increase during each following game until there's a jackpot winning ticket matching all six numbers drawn, which includes the additional Mega Millions Gold Ball or Powerball in each respective game.