Rizo-López Foods, Inc. ("RLF") is issuing a voluntary recall for a range of its dairy products due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The bacterium can cause severe and, in some cases, fatal infections, especially in vulnerable populations like young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms for healthy individuals may be short-term and include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women are at a heightened risk as Listeria infection can lead to miscarriages and stillbirths.

Based on information from the CDC and FDA, RLF is identified as a possible source of illness in an ongoing nationwide outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes.

The affected dairy products, including cheese, yogurt and sour cream, were distributed nationally by RLF and through various retail outlets like El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, Numero Uno Markets and others in New Mexico.

The recalled products bear brand names such as Tio Francisco, Don Francisco, Rizo Bros, Rio Grande, Food City, El Huache, La Ordena, San Carlos, Campesino, Santa Maria, Dos Ranchitos, Casa Cardenas and 365 Whole Foods Market.

Consumers are advised to inspect their refrigerators and freezers for the listed products and dispose of them.

For inquiries, consumers can contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, with the hotline being monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall is being conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.