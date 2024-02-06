The Best Public High School In Washington State Has Been Revealed

Deciding on which high school to send your children can be a tough decision. Parents have to weigh many factors, including teacher-to-student ratio, education quality, available college preparation courses, extracurricular activities, location, and much more. Many adult Americans also have a fondness for their high schools and would love to see whether they're thriving or not.

That's why Niche revealed their 2024 rankings of every state's best high schools. Analysts determined their rankings "based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users."

Tesla STEM High School was crowned Washington State's top public high school! The institution, located in Redmond, scored an overall A+ rating on Niche with high marks in academics, college prep, teachers, administration, and more.

Here are the Top 10 public high schools in Washington, according to Niche:



Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) Newport High School (Bellevue) International Community School (Kirkland) Interlake High School (Bellevue) Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila) International School (Bellevue) Bellevue High School (Bellevue) North Creek High School (Bothell) Redmond High School (Redmond) Skyline High School (Sammamish)

Check out the full rundown on Niche's website.