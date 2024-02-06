Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 6th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 6th, drawing on ideals of rest, friendship, goals, dreams, education, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might receive praise for something that you did well recently as your work is finally paying off. Your future path could become more clear today as determined feelings arise.

ARIES:

"Praise for a job well done could come your way as the moon enters Capricorn, but you’re saving the best for last. Your outer successes are a tiny snapshot of the inner work you’ve labored through and times like now, you might feel like your real achievements are things people will never know or see. Determined feelings about what you want to do with your life arise as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will brush up on your education today. You could also find yourself paving a "solid path toward your hopes and dreams" as you plan future travels.

TAURUS:

"You could find yourself brushing up on your education or connecting with friends and associates that can share advice as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Jupiter in Taurus. Plans for higher education or travel might be underway, paving a solid path toward your hopes and dreams."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you will think about traditions today as you connect deeper to your intuition than ever before.

GEMINI

"Carrying on traditions and preserving relationships could be on your mind as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in Pisces. You’re cognizant of all that you are and will be, thanks to what has been shared with you. A solid connection with your intuition forms as the moon also links up with Jupiter in Taurus."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you might be speculating about your future with significant others today as conversations about future possibilities arise.

CANCER:

"The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus, inviting you to enjoy companionship and speculate about the future with friends and significant others. Conversations about commitment or relationship possibilities could be taking place."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to check a few things off the to-do list today that you've been meaning to get done for a while.

LEO:

"You’re on a roll today, Leo! Progress and accomplishments are happening at work as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. The moon also mingles with Saturn in Pisces: You could be checking things off your to-do list that have been hanging over your head."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have mature, relationship-shaping conversations today that lead to "pleasure and union."

VIRGO:

"Mature conversations are explored in your relationships as the moon in Capricorn links up with Saturn in Pisces. You might also be looking to show someone a good time as these planets activate the places in your chart symbolizing pleasure and union."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to heal from past traumas today. The desire to clear out old energy from your home and invite in positivity may occur as you reconnect with the best parts of yourself.

LIBRA:

"The moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus, welcoming you to clear out old energy from your home or living space with a good cleaning, or perhaps to repair any unhealed ruptures that have taken place with family members. Taking responsibility for the impact you make will be met with receptivity if you feel like you owe someone an apology or want to reconnect after a period of absence."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will enjoy long conversations today with your favorite people. It doesn't get much better than that, Scorpio!

SCORPIO:

"Your partners could help you find the words or information you’re looking for today as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. Perhaps you’re enjoying long, fulfilling conversations with the people that mean most to you. It’s a wonderful time to come together for some good old fashioned storytelling!"

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! Today, you will help others as you get closer and closer to personal emotional stability.

SAGITTARIUS:

"An interest in manifesting greater material and emotional stability could arise as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with its planetary ruler, Saturn, in Pisces. You’re meeting your responsibilities, and perhaps offering your care and resources to others in need as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will have "sobering" conversations today that allow you to offer helpful tips to others. But don't forget to show yourself some love today as well, Capricorn.

CAPRICORN:

"Sobering conversations are had as the moon links up with Saturn in Pisces, and you could find yourself offering solid tips to others as you go about your day. You might prefer to spend your time keeping busy and being entertained by personal interests as the moon connects with Jupiter in Taurus. It’s a lovely day to show yourself extra TLC and spend quality time with your kids, if you have them."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18) you should prioritize alone time today as the desire to reset and meditate creeps up on you. If you're feeling a bit anxious, turn to housekeeping!

AQUARIUS:

"You might prefer to have alone time to relax, meditate, and tend to personal things as the moon enters Capricorn and connects with Jupiter in Taurus. A bit of housekeeping can help you sort through any heavy stuff weighing on your mind."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect their friends to motivate them and push them to live their best lives today. Give your best to those who give their best to you, Pisces!

PISCES:

"You’re reminded who’s in your corner as the moon enters Capricorn and links up with Saturn in your sign, Pisces. Your friends and social connections are supporting you in living your best life and accomplishing your dreams as the moon mingles with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, in Taurus."

