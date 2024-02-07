Ariana Grande Reveals Original NSFW 'Santa Tell Me' Music Video Idea

Grande continued to explain why the NSFW video never saw the light of day. "And the label was like, 'Hey, honey, I don't think we can use this,''" she said before going to admit, "I'm glad I was reeled in that time."

The singer is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated new album Eternal Sunshine, which arrives on March 8th. So far, Grande has shared one single called "yes, and?" but she recently shared that she has no plans on releasing another song before the album drops.

"My loves, we are little over a month away from Eternal Sunshine and I don't think it's possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!," she wrote on her Instagram Story this week. "I wanted to say... as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time."