Ariana Grande Reveals Original NSFW 'Santa Tell Me' Music Video Idea

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 7, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande originally had a very different vision for the "Santa Tell Me" music video. In a recent video, the pop star revealed that the music video that she ended up releasing for her 2014 holiday hit was actually "a backup video."

"We did that last minute with like no budget just to have something to put out because the original video I was in weird Christmas lingerie and I was hitting Santa with a cane pole," Grande revealed. "And that was something that I was really insistent. I was like, 'That is the right vibe for this song. Believe you me, I know it.'"

Grande continued to explain why the NSFW video never saw the light of day. "And the label was like, 'Hey, honey, I don't think we can use this,''" she said before going to admit, "I'm glad I was reeled in that time."

The singer is currently gearing up for the release of her highly-anticipated new album Eternal Sunshine, which arrives on March 8th. So far, Grande has shared one single called "yes, and?" but she recently shared that she has no plans on releasing another song before the album drops.

"My loves, we are little over a month away from Eternal Sunshine and I don't think it's possible to articulate how grateful I am for your love, support and excitement!," she wrote on her Instagram Story this week. "I wanted to say... as hard as it is to resist the urge to share another song or single with you all asap, I would really love for you to experience the album in full this time."

