California Restaurant Serves The Absolute 'Best Pizza' In The Entire State

Few things satisfy the soul more than a greasy, perfectly crisp pepperoni pizza with a side of garlic knots. For some, it's all about the toppings. For others, a good pie review revolves around the crust. But why choose when this California staple gets everything right?

America: a nation divided by two types of pizza lovers.

One that desires the crust to deliver a crunch with each bite, and the other that prefers their pizza more soupy than sliced. And it doesn't end there. The debate continues between those who prefer triangle slices over square slices and vice versa.

The question is, where does your allegiance lie?

Do you morals align more with thin-crust, square, or a stuffed-crust deep-dish triangle (or perhaps another combination)? At the end of the day, it's just a blessing to have options. While many restaurants offer delicious pizza to hungry customers day in and day out, only one serves the best pizza in town!

According to an updated list compiled by LoveFood, the best pizza in California is served at Pizzeria Luba in Auburn.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about why this particular pizza stands out from all the rest:

"Nestled in the charming city of Auburn, this cozy, neighborhood spot stands out from the crowd with its sensational Neapolitan-style pies, made with a sourdough crust. It was named the 30th best restaurant in the US as part of Yelp’s 2024 Top 100 Places to Eat list, so you know it’s going to be pretty great. There’s a huge focus on locally sourced ingredients and the toppings are famously creative, ranging from the popular Honey Badger pizza (topped with pecorino, Calabrese salami, and hot honey) to specials like the Shrimp Scampi Pie (pictured), made with a garlic-infused white sauce, shrimp, chili flakes, and a hint of lemon."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best pizzas across the country, visit lovefood.com.