Cozy Restaurant Serves The 'Most Perfect Pizza' In Washington

Nothing can top the long-lasting charm of pizza. The satisfying bite of bread, sauce, and cheese plus the many yummy toppings can make for a simple yet delectable eating experience. That's also not including all the various modifications, like square pizza slices, stuffed cheese crust, and regional specialties such as the Chicago deep dish. Pizza also has the benefit of convenience, too, as diners can enjoy the dish inside a trendy restaurant or in the comfort of their own home.

LoveFood updated a mouthwatering list for the die-hard pizza lovers out there. The website revealed the best place to grab the "most perfect" pizza in each state.

According to the roundup, Washington State's best pizza place is MOTO Pizza! Here's why this acclaimed restaurant is getting the spotlight:

"Traditionalists might balk at the wacky creations cooked up at MOTO, but this wildly popular West Seattle spot is considered the best pizza place in the city. It only opened in 2021, but caused such a stir (not to mention lengthy lines) it's already expanded, opening extra locations in Edmonds and Belltown. Here you can feast on chunky Detroit-style rectangular pizzas made from a century-old sourdough starter, topped with Filipino-influenced ingredients like pork belly, crab, and banana ketchup. Most popular is the Clam Chowdah (pictured), a heady mix of clams, smoked bacon, Parmesan, chives, and a creamy ‘Chowdah’ sauce."